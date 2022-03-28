Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & other Bollywood celebs react to Will Smith-Chris Rock's Oscar conflict

Follow us on Image Source : IG/VARUN DHAWAN, NEETU, TWITTER/@ASADM11 Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Highlights Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at Oscars has become most talked about topic

It has invited several reactions from all around the world

Gauahar Khan, Richa Chadha also commented on the incident

After actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face during the 94th Academy Awards, the internet has been flooded with all kinds of reactions from all over the world. For the unversed, Smith slapped Rock onstage after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After an uproar on social media by Hollywood celebrities, Bollywood stars, too, took to their respective social media handles and reacted to the viral incident.

Varun Dhawan shared the clip on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan shared the clip of Will Smith-Chris Rock incident on his Instagram Story

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the much-talked-about moment on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "And they say women can never control their emotions."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the much-talked-about moment on her Instagram Story

Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter, "Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars."

Sophie Choudry shared her reaction on Twitter, writing, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone's medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he'll be remembered for this crazy incident."

Richa Chadha took a hilarious dig at the incident and invited her fans to share memes. "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab!" Send your best meme ideas in the comments. #meme #willsmithslapschrisrock."

Several Hollywood stars including Cardi B, Maria Shriver, Trevor Noah expressed their reactions to the onstage scuffle through their social media handles. Many in the ceremony also looked stunned by the altercation.

Also read: Oscars 2022: Cardi B to Maria Shriver, Hollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith's wife) being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head. Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Rock. A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Also read: Oscars 2022: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock wasn't scripted; actor apologises in emotional speech

-with ANI inputs