Oscars 2022: Cardi B to Maria Shriver, Hollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

What many thought was a comic improvisation when it took place on live TV, Will Smith's slap on the face of Chris Rock, an emotional outburst against a joke made in poor taste about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair, drew a barrage of responses on Twitter. The reactions, as to be expected, range from jokes and memes to serious reminders from the Hollywood community that people must not assault comedians just because their jokes don't work. Netizens and top celebrities across the world flooded social media with their reactions.

Singer Cardi B tweeted, "At your highest moment ...be careful that's when the devil tries to come for you."

Reacting to the particular incident, Maria Shriver took to Twitter and wrote, "We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars."

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said that he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

Comedian Trevor Noah wondered if the altercation between Smith and Rock was staged. "Wtaf????? That wasn't scripted," he tweeted.

Here's a sample of what Hollywood stars told 'Variety' at the Oscars after-party:

Conan O'Brien, celebrity talk show host: "Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?"

Minnie Driver: "It was deeply personal. We were all privy to ... emotions running really high. I really hope they will make up later. It's hard to watch somebody's pain like that."

Record producer and celebrated rapper 50 Cent: "B!tch don't you ever play with me. LOL"

Oscar-nominated ('Judas and The Black Messiah') identical twins, The Lucas Brothers: "Every comedian should post a Will Smith joke in solidarity with Chris Rock. I'm not. But every other comedian should."

Colman 'Les Hombres de Paco' Domingo: "I thought he's from West Philly, just like I'm from West Philly. We're very passionate people." (West Philly, for the uninitiated, is short form for West Philadelphia.)

'Parks and Recreation' star Billy Eichner said he thought he was "dreaming" when Will Smith took the stage and hit Chris Rock: "I thought it was a really great show until it took an odd, unexpected turn."

Transgender Golden Globe-winning TV star Michaela Jae Rodriguez: "Sometimes human emotions happen. Sometimes human interactions happen. We can't judge people based on their moments."

Kathy Griffin, Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian: "Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Film and television writer Kenya Barris: "There needs to be a clear distinction between work and home. We've gotten it confused."

YouTube sensation Michael Ian Black: "So disappointing that Will Smith played Muhammad Ali but he couldn't even knock out Chris Rock."

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour. "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of 'King Richard,' Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams," Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

-with ANI, IANS inputs