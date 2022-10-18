Uunchai: Did Sooraj Barjatya deny working with Salman Khan? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SOORAJBARJATYA Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan clicked together

Today at the trailer launch of Uunchai in Mumbai, the director Sooraj Barjatya uncovered some inside stories behind the making of the movie. Sooraj shared that he refused to work with Salman Khan. As per the reports, the Bhai Jaan of Bollywood expressed his wish to work with the director again. Salman Khan and Sooraj Bhajataya are one terrific actor-director duo. From Maine Pyar Kiya to Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all of them were blockbusters. However, this time, the director has made his comeback without his lucky charm.

When asked about working with Salman Khan again, the director shared, "Iss mein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem... rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. The Vivah director further revealed, "When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he expressed, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast".

Watch the trailer here:

Turning towards the movie, the story revolves around Amitabh, Boman, and Anupam fulfilling their friend Danny's last wish to summit Mount Everest as an ode to true friendship and courage. Parineeti, whose recent release Code Name Tiranga is still playing in the theatres, will act as their guide and instructor during the arduous journey. The movie is slated to release on 11 November.

After Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, and Goodbye, Uunchai will be Amitabh Bachchan's fifth release for this year. Big B was also seen in a small cameo in Chup: Revenge of the Artist and narrated Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam. It has been a busy year for Big B as he has also hosted his famous show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. While Anupam Kher has been seen in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, Boman Irani made his OTT debut this year with the suspense drama series Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, an ode to true friendship and courage, is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in its 75th year of formation.

