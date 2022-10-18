Ranveer Singh accused of driving luxurious Aston Martin with expired registration? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen driving one of his luxurious cars at the Mumbai airport, was accused of using expired registration. The actor, known for his collection of exotic cars like Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Rapide S, and many more, was spotted driving his blue Aston Martin Rapide S at the Airport. Soon a video of him went viral when an online user accused the actor of driving after his licence expired.

The user even went on to mention Mumbai police in his tweet and tagged them. "Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!," the user wrote. The date on Ranveer's licence plate, according to the photo circulated on social media, is June 28, 2020. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan sings in new toothpaste ad; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda react. Watch

According to IANS, Mumbai Police responded to the user's tweet and said that they have informed the traffic police of the update. However, the actor has not commented.

Later, it turned out that the licence plate of his vehicle was not expired and the claim made on it is fake. According to media reports, Ranveer's fans started trolling the user, who made the complaint as the traffic police got the details. Upon learning that the expired licence news was wrong, the user deleted his tweet and apologised to the actor on micro-blogging.

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming films

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022. Cirkus is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors'. As per Filmfare, actress Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Ranveer Singh's film. The diva will feature in a special song. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits Kenya amid hunger crisis, urges people to donate

Apart from that, the actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Latest Entertainment News