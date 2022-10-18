Amitabh Bachchan sings in new toothpaste ad; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda react. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan in a new commercial

Amitabh Bachchan's new toothpaste advertisement has made the internet groove with him. The megastar took to his Instagram handle and shared his commercial in which he is seen dancing and singing promoting the brand Dabur. Amitabh wore a red colorful jacket on a white kurta and pyjama. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda couldn't stop themselves from reacting to the post. Big B's commercial gave an enthusiastic start to the lazy Tuesday and made netizens groove with him.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Amitabh wrote in the caption, “Rekindling the past, to kindle the present... What fun!!” He used the hashtags ‘collab’ and ‘ad’ in his caption. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart emojis, while son Abhishek Bachchan dropped a dancing emoji on the video. Shweta Bachchan left a heart eyes emoji. Apart from the actor's family, other celebrities like Chitrangda Singh wrote, “You are easily the best ever sir." Actor Wamiqa Gabbi commented, “Nobody like you” (white and handfolded emojis). Anchor-actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Love this”.

In the video clip, the legendary actor can be seen sitting on a throne. He soon narrated the hardships some foreigners were facing because of using low-quality toothpaste. Amitabh then said he was happy because his teeth were very strong, unlike others. Apart from the celebrities, the actor's fans started relishing the ad and are surprised by the energy and enthusiasm of the veteran actor at this age. One of the fans wrote, “Sir pehli nazar laga koi movie ka advertisement hai… but maza aaya dekh k". Another fan commented, “Isse accha ad nhi dekha, charan sparsh sir". Another one wrote, “Superb sir, aapke daato ka toh theek hai, lekin itni energy laate kaha se ho". Many fans dropped heart and laughing emojis in the comments section, while some admired his dancing and acting.

At the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in his upcoming venture 'Uunchai'. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa will be sharing the screen with Big B. The movie is slated to release on 11 November.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to deliver baby in this Mumbai hospital and it has connection with Rishi Kapoor

Also Read: Katrina Kaif reveals cute nickname Vicky Kaushal has for her and it's something you cannot guess

Latest Entertainment News