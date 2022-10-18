Katrina Kaif reveals cute nickname Vicky Kaushal has for her and it's something you cannot guess

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December last

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Termed 'VicKat' by the fans, they never back down from setting couple goals. Katrina, who has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, has now revealed what name Vicky calls her by and it's very cute. Vicky has been busy with the shooting of Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur and has some highly anticipated films lined up for release.

Vicky Kaushal has cute nickname for Katrina Kaif

Katrina has been promoting Phone Bhoot and during an interview with Film Companion, she revealed what Vicky calls her. The Ek Tha Tiger actress said that he calls her 'panic button'. The actress spoke about the bond they share and how they are complete opposites and making it work in their relationship. Katrina also said that Vicky calls her 'panic button' because of how panicky she gets at times. The actress also shared that they goof around with one another but none of it is taken to heart.

Katrina celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina, who tied the knot with Vicky on December 9 last year, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth recently. Like all the married Hindu women, she dressed up on the auspicious occasion. She opted to wear a beautiful pink saree paired with floral blouse. She accessorised her ethnic look with red bangles and indoor. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a few pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first image, she is seen posing with her hubby in front of a full moon backdrop. Katrina's in-laws were also seen in the pictures with her and Vicky.

Katrina Kaif all set for Phone Bhoot release

Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of a ghost in her upcoming release Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. This is the first time she will be seen playing the character of a ghost in a film. Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the crime-drama streaming show Mirzapur. It is set to be released on November 4.

