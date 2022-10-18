Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Katrina Kaif reveals cute nickname Vicky Kaushal has for her and it's something you cannot guess

Katrina Kaif reveals cute nickname Vicky Kaushal has for her and it's something you cannot guess

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021. Now, the actress has revealed the cute nickname the doting husband has for her.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2022 10:18 IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December last

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Termed 'VicKat' by the fans, they never back down from setting couple goals. Katrina, who has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, has now revealed what name Vicky calls her by and it's very cute. Vicky has been busy with the shooting of Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur and has some highly anticipated films lined up for release. 

Vicky Kaushal has cute nickname for Katrina Kaif 

Katrina has been promoting Phone Bhoot and during an interview with Film Companion, she revealed what Vicky calls her. The Ek Tha Tiger actress said that he calls her 'panic button'. The actress spoke about the bond they share and how they are complete opposites and making it work in their relationship. Katrina also said that Vicky calls her 'panic button' because of how panicky she gets at times. The actress also shared that they goof around with one another but none of it is taken to heart.

 

Read: Doctor G Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film struggles as Kantara catches up

Katrina celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal 

Katrina, who tied the knot with Vicky on December 9 last year, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth recently. Like all the married Hindu women, she dressed up on the auspicious occasion. She opted to wear a beautiful pink saree paired with floral blouse. She accessorised her ethnic look with red bangles and indoor. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a few pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first image, she is seen posing with her hubby in front of a full moon backdrop. Katrina's in-laws were also seen in the pictures with her and Vicky. 

Related Stories
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal

Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fast together on FIRST Karwa Chauth? Actress reveals

Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fast together on FIRST Karwa Chauth? Actress reveals

Tiger 3 Release Date: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to hit the theaters on THIS date

Tiger 3 Release Date: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to hit the theaters on THIS date

Read: Ajay Devgn opens on Drishyam 2 says, 'We never make a film thinking about its sequel'

Katrina Kaif all set for Phone Bhoot release 

Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of a ghost in her upcoming release Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. This is the first time she will be seen playing the character of a ghost in a film. Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the crime-drama streaming show Mirzapur. It is set to be released on November 4. 

(With inputs from news agencies)

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News