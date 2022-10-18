Doctor G Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film struggles as Kantara catches up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Doctor G movie was released on October 14

Doctor G Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film sees him play a doctor. The campus comedy Doctor G also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh and opened to mixed reviews from the viewers. After putting up a decent first weekend total of Rs 15.03 crore, the collections witnessed a major drop of around 60 percent on Monday and the struggle was visible. The film has been able to draw in viewers in the metro cities while the mass circuits have seen no audience. This is the major reason why Doctor G will be having a rather hard time at the ticket window.

Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the estimates, Doctor G's collections were Rs 1.50 crore on Monday. While the Sunday figure was Rs 5.94 crore, the drop has been 60 percent. However, it was not unexpected as the week has kicked in and naturally the audience will be lower. Also, since the collections remained flat on Saturday and Sunday, such low numbers on Monday do not come off as a surprise. By the end of Day 4, Doctor G has collected Rs 16 crore plus at the ticket window.

Doctor G struggles outside metro cities

Doctor G was released in cinema halls amid limited buzz and promotions. It was granted A certificate by the CBFC. Outside of the metro cities, it has not seen many audiences. Going by the numbers that have come in so far, Doctor G is looking at Rs 19 crore first-week collections and a lifetime business of less than Rs 40 crore, a report in Box Office India claimed.

Meanwhile, Kannada film Kantara's dubbed version has caught up and is enjoying a sizeable audience. Its Monday collections were close to Doctor G's and going forward it is expected to take the lead. Doctor G, Kantara (Hindi) and Code Name Tiranga were released in cinema halls on October 14. Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga has been wiped out and saw miserable collections.

