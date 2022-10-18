Laal Singh Chaddha director refutes fallout rumours with Aamir Khan, says 'We're like Genie & Aladin'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADVAITCHANDAN Advait Chandan refutes fallout rumours with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan made his comeback to the big screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was helmed by Advait Chandan and it also starred Kareena Kapoor. It opened to rave reviews by critics but couldn't perform well at the box office. After the film, there were rumours of fallout between the actor-director duo of Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan, and the public has been waiting for confirmation of these rumours. In the midst of all the speculation, the director has clarified the matter and calmed the pointless conversations over the circulating rumours.

On Tuesday, Advait Chandan took to his Instagram account and shared a happy picture with Aamir Khan. The actor-director duo were captured wearing beach outfits and holding a surfboard. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha."

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "A fallout?But you made a great film. It was the public that let LSC down in theatres." Another user commented, "Who said that? Let me tell you, I've seen FG 3 times and never shed a tear. LSC was a brilliant film, what a perfect engaging storytelling it was." A third user wrote, "We absolutely love you both."

Speaking about the movie, Aamir said during the promotions that he would launch it on an OTT platform six months after it hits theatres. However, it was ultimately released on Netflix on October 5th. It has since received positive feedback on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is reportedly set to star in the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The film will be helmed by RS Prasanna.

