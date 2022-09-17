Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete from Gadar turns leading man in sequel after 20 years, know details of his role

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Utkarsh Sharma will lay leading role in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starred in the Bollywood blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001). The film, a love story set against the backdrop of partition, connected with the audience, and it still holds the record for one of the highest footfalls for a Hindi film release. Thus, when it was announced that the film is returning with a sequel, Gadar 2, after two decades, carrying forward the story of Tara and Sakeena from where it ended in part 1, the audience was left excited.

Apart from Sunny's angry man avatar and some of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood, Gadar also gave an impressive performance by the child actor Utkarsh Sharma who played Sunny and Ameesha's son Charanjeet aka Jeete. And now with the sequel, he is all set to make a place in the audience's hearts as a leading man.

Utkarsh impressed the audience with his intensity and nuance as a kid in Gadar and about 20 years later, he is ready to bring that back, and this time in a much more polished way, for the viewers. The young actor made his leading debut with the 2018 film Genius and his innocence wowed the audience there. But this role is a complete 180-degree turn for him and he is excited to show this side of his personality to the audience as well.

Read: Keanu Reeves to reprise Constantine role in sequel, here's why netizens are not too excited for it

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh, and it went on floors last year. It is slated to hit the theatres soon and going by the film's popularity, it is going to be a massive event for Hindi cinema.

Read: Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Rumours abound over Adipurush co-stars' romantic relationship

Latest Entertainment News