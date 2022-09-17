Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Rumours abound over Adipurush co-stars' romantic relationship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumours are afloat

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are the latest celebrities to be linked together romantically. A report has claimed that the two actors have taken a liking for each other while shooting for their upcoming film Adipurush. Prabhas has been very private about his love life and keeps rumours about his dating life at bay. With Kriti's name being liked with the Baahubali star, fans who have been coming across the reports of their rumoured 'interest' in each other, have been left pleasantly surprised.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon romantically liked: How far has the 'relationship' come?

In September 2020, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles was announced. Early next year, Kriti Sanon was confirmed to be cast as the leading lady opposite Prabhas. Now, the filming on Adipurush is complete and post-production work is on in full swing. Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Life has claimed that Prabhas and Kriti are 'going slow' in their relationship and not 'rushing' things.

A source in the know revealed, "Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush."

Kriti Sanon calls up Prabhas on Koffee With Karan 7

Earlier, Kriti Sanon revealed in a subtle manner how her friendship with Prabhas is genuine. In a segment on the reality show Koffee With Karan 7, when the actress was required to call celebrity friends, she called up Prabhas, who instantly took her call. In the light of Prabahs and Kriti's dating rumours, the KWK 7 moment makes more sense.

Read: Watch: Hrithik Roshan and fans go crazy dancing to Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia | VIRAL VIDEO

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas' equation as colleagues

In Adipurush, while Prabhas will play the role inspired by Lord Rama, Kriti will play Goddess Sita. About their comfort on set, the source further said, "Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are creatively also so much involved in their first film together and they take each other's approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it."

It will be interesting to see how Prabhas and Kriti's chemistry works out to be in Adipurush.

Read: Sara Ali Khan repeats Mukku's outfit from Kedarnath, netizens call her beautiful | PIC

Latest Entertainment News