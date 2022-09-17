Sara Ali Khan repeats Mukku's outfit from Kedarnath, netizens call her beautiful | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan shares a picture on Instagram

Sara Alia Khan chose to repeat her clothes from her Bollywood debut film Kedarnath, which released in 2018. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself repeating the salwar-kameez she wore in the film, which also stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is a love story set during the time of the flash floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. Sushant and Sara's chemistry in the film is loved by the fans. It is also Sara's one of the most memorable roles till now.

Sara Ali Khan reminisces Kedarnath shooting days

Sara Ali Khan shared an image in which she is seen holding a photograph in the same clothes she wore, the purple-orange-red outfit from Kedarnath. The costume features in the Qaafirana song in which the relationship between Sara's Mukku and Sushant's Mansoor. "Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving," Sara wrote in the caption.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan repeating her Kedarnath outfit

In Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan sported the girl-next-door look and her traditional Indian look became a hit among the fans. The salwar kameez styled with minimal jewellery and makeup only added to the actress' beauty. As Sara brought back her popular film look, the comments section was flooded with loving comments. "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up (sic)," commented one. Another social media user said, "Your beauty can't be expressed in a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful (sic)."

Check out Sara's outfits in Qaafirana song here.

About Kedarnath movie

Kedarnath tells of an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity. The respective roles are played by Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. As their relationship grows, the pair faces many obstacles, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds. But when the sudden rains of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods devastate the region, the couple is forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love. The movie is available for streaming on ZEE5.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Gaslight starring Vikrant Massey. She has also shot for a movie with Vicky Kaushal. It is yet untitled and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

(With IANS inputs)

