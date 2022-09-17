Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
Jogi Twitter Review & Reactions: Diljit Dosanjh is compelling, fans call Netflix film on Sikh riots must watch

Jogi Twitter Review & Reactions: Diljit Dosanjh's latest release Jogi tells the tale of anti-Sikh riots that erupted in Delhi after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in Delhi in June 1984.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2022 16:35 IST
Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Netflix film Jogi

Jogi Twitter Review & Reactions: Diljit Dosanjh stars in the latest Netflix release Jogi. It premiered on the streaming service on September 16. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set in 1984 Delhi and unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity. Ali Abbas has also produced the movie along with Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Jogi also features actors Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. The film premiered exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries. After release, many fans have been sharing their opinion on Jogi. Let's find out what the fans have to say about Diljit's Jogi and the singer-actor's performance in it. 

Jogi movie: What is it about? 

Jogi revolves around Joginder (Diljit Dosanjh), a young man from a working-class family in the heart of India. His world, and those around him, is turned upside down following the Prime Minister's assassination. Joginder finds himself fighting for his very survival as tensions rise in Delhi. Jogi follows film the protagonist's attempts at protecting his people from danger. The movie certainly deals with a sensitive issue and has the potential to be hard-hitting given the subject and its treatment. 

Fans react to Jogi movie 

After its release, Jogi has been receiving positive reviews for the watchers. Diljit's performance as the leading man has been dubbed as 'compelling' as he navigates the various moods of the films in a terrific manner. Those who happened to watch Jogi said that not only is the part about the killings of the Sikhs well treated but how the community rebuilt their lives in the aftermath of the riots has been depicted well and with sensitivity. The film has been termed realistic and hard-hitting. Check out some of the reactions to Jogi here. 

Diljit Dosanjh on Jogi

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. Most were killed in Delhi. Diljit, who plays the titular role in Jogi, said the film is a "collective" view of the real-life incidents that took place in 1984. The deep-rooted trauma continues to be part of the community, the 38-year-old actor said.

“It is not that it happened to one or a few people. I know it happened collectively, with all of us. If I talk about some incidents, it will be personal.

We are talking about it collectively in the film. I have been hearing about it since I was born and we are still living with it,” Diljit said about the movie and the 1984 riots. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

