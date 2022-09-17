Watch: Hrithik Roshan and fans go crazy dancing to Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia, netizens say 'what energy!'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan in the Alcoholia song poster

Hrithik Roshan and other cast members of the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha were present at the Alcoholia song launch event in Mumbai's Galaxy, G7 Cinemas, Bandra on Saturday. At the gathering, actors Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf and Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar and Gayatri also arrived. As electric as Hrithik is, he did not stop short of leaving everyone elated with his energy and dance moves at the Alcoholia song launch event. He even danced with the fans, which left everyone exhilarated.

Hrithik Roshan dances with fans at Alcoholia song launch

Hrithik Roshan and team Vikram Vedha have begun the film promotions in full swing ahead of the release on September 30. The first track Alcoholia was launched on Saturday at a popular cinema hall in Mumbai. Hrithik arrived in style dressed in a white T-shirt, off-white trousers, and a blue shirt on top of it. He completed his look with a cap, sneakers and sunglasses. At the event, he danced alongside some fans and showed the Alcholia song steps to them. Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf also danced alongside Hrithik and others.

Alcoholia song video and details

Alcoholia is the first song from the Vikram Vedha album. The video was also launched on YouTube as well. It shows, Hrithik in his rugged avatar dancing alongside his gang members. The Super 30 actor is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and his moves in the track are killer. Dancing in sync with the background artists, Alcoholia song looks to be a treat for Hrithik's fans. The song has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, lyrics are from Manoj Muntashir and it has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik and Ananya Chakraborty. The choreography is from Ganesh Hegde.

Vikram Vedha movie details

Vikram Vedha is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit of the same name, directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri have also helmed the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories, leading to moral ambiguities.

