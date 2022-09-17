After Anjali Arora, did Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's alleged MMS go viral? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJALI ARORA/AKSHARA SINGH Anjali Arora and Akshara Singh

After Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora, now Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's alleged MMS video went viral. The leaked footage has created a huge storm over the girl's identity. After the leak of the abovementioned video, another clip of the Bigg Boss OTT competitor went viral, wherein she is seen crying and cursing people for not being able to handle her success. However, the matter appears to be different.

While the girl's face in the viral video is not clear, many are claiming that the woman is Akshara Singh. The girl in the video can be seen in a compromising position with a man. However, Akshara's fans on social media are defending her, claiming that it is a morphed video. Meanwhile, the identity of the girl and the authenticity of MMS video is yet to be verified.

Anjali Arora talks about alleged MMS video leak

Earlier, Anjali Arora grabbed headlines after an alleged video of her got leaked on social media platforms. After several speculations, if the video is real or fake, Anjali herself reacted to the objectionable clip and claimed that some people are trying to malign her image. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali opened up and broke her silence on the controversy.

She said, "Mujhe nhi pta ki ye kya kar rhe hain log. Mera naam lgakr mera photo lgakr keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain." ALSO READ: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leaked online? Here's what we know

The actress added, "Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabri na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yhi sab kar rhe hain."

