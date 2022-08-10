Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Masala
  5. Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leaked online? Here's what we know

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leaked online? Here's what we know

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora grabbed headlines recently after reports of her alleged MMS video being leaked on social media platforms surfaced online. Know what's the truth behind the claims of her viral video.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2022 17:56 IST
Anjali Arora
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJALI ARORA Anjali Arora

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora is riding high on popularity. She enjoys a massive fanbase and is often seen trending on Twitter. Recently, the social media star once again made headlines but this time due to her alleged MMS video which got leaked on social media platforms. Reportedly, a video features Anjali in objectionable disposition. While some netizens are claiming that the girl in the video is Anjali, her fans have come out in her support and said that people are trying to defame her. They are claiming that the video is fake. Meanwhile, there is no official statement released on behalf of Anjali or her team regarding the controversial clip.

One of the users on Twitter shared, "Guys this mms ka mudda is getting bigger now we have to do something kyuki wo anjali ha he nhi!!! Please suggest something taki hum kuch kar sake #AnjaliArora."

The Kacha Badam fame was snapped in Mumbai on Wednesday at the launch of her upcoming music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re which is the remake of the song by the same name from the 1951 film Bahar. Anjali looked sensational in the yellow top and dark green skirt. Check out her pictures below:

India Tv - Anjali Arora

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAnjali Arora

India Tv - Anjali Arora

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAnjali Arora

India Tv - Anjali Arora

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAnjali Arora

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Anjali took to Instagram and wrote, "Ready to make all my saiyyans go Chamchamachamcham!"

Related Stories
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui gets cozy with girlfriend Nazila on her birthday, see pics

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui gets cozy with girlfriend Nazila on her birthday, see pics

Munawar Faruqui says he'll meet son soon, days after revealing about his wedding & kid on Lock Upp

Munawar Faruqui says he'll meet son soon, days after revealing about his wedding & kid on Lock Upp

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora makes FIRST public appearance with boyfriend Aakash, shares hug | WATCH

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora makes FIRST public appearance with boyfriend Aakash, shares hug | WATCH

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui mocks Justin Bieber's facial paralysis, gets brutally trolled

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui mocks Justin Bieber's facial paralysis, gets brutally trolled

Anjali Arora garnered massive popularity after her stint in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Her close friendship with Munawar Faruqui was loved by the viewers who lovingly called them MunJali. Fans also linked them together. Both the celebrities kept their real-life relationships under wraps in the show for a long time.  Anjali is currently in a relationship with digital creator Akash Sansanwal while Munawar is currently dating Nazila.

Also read: Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into Bollywood films: 'We all have something unique'

Watch the full song below:

Also read: Ridhi Dogra strongly reacts to trolls targeting her for Raqesh-Shamita’s breakup: 'Not even my circus..'

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News