Ridhi Dogra strongly reacts to trolls targeting her for Raqesh-Shamita’s breakup: 'Not even my circus..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDHI, RAQESH Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat had tied the knot in May 2011

Ridhi Dogra has finally broken her silence and has reacted to the massive trolling that she is facing on the internet ever since actor and her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat announced his breakup from actress Shamita Shetty. Ridhi who is still friends with Raqesh after their divorce has been receiving backlash on Twitter and #ShaRa fans (hashtag given by fans to Shamita and Raqesh) have been blaming her for their fallout. On Wednesday, Ridhi took to Twitter and penned a long note expressing her side of the story. The Maryada actress shared how 'nonsense has been spewed' towards her without any reason. She also said that she understands the hurt the trolls are going though and she would like to hug them.

In a long note, Ridhi wrote, "Ok Guys! I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post our marriage and I stand by ALL my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves."

"And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I’m being constantly being pulled into is not even remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity," she added.

“I truly want to send you all love and healing. But Of course… After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I’m doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative And If beating me down helps you Channelize your hurt I’m happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all,” Ridhi concluded her post.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had fallen in love in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT where they both stayed inside the house as participants. After several speculations, the duo finally broke the silence and announced their separation on social media.

Shamita took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that read, "I think it's important to make this clear. Rakesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here is to positivity and Newer horizons love and gratitude to all."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPATRaqesh-Shamita

Raqesh also shared an Insta Story. He wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESHRaqesh-Shamita

Also read: After Karan Mehra's shocking claims, Nisha Rawal's alleged lover Rohit Sathia's wife Nidhi confronts her

Even after their split, Raqesh and Shamita came together to promote their song 'Tere Vich Rab Disda.' The duo shared that they have dedicated this song to their ShaRa fans.

For the unversed, Ridhi and Raqesh tied the knot in May 2011. They announced their separation in 2019.

Also read: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly ties a rakhi to Akshay Kumar on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

Latest Entertainment News