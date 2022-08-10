Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly ties a rakhi to Akshay Kumar on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

Follow us on Image Source : STARPLUS Rupali Ganguly and Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar now has a 'rakhi' sister and it is 'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly. In the upcoming episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar,' Rupali will be seen tying a rakhi to Akshay and talking about her first meeting with him. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' 'Imlie,' among others. The upcoming episodes of the show will be graced by Akshay Kumar, who will be there to promote his recent project 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Star Plus recently shared a new promo of the show. As the video starts, we see Rupali Ganguly tying a Rakhi on Akshay's hand, and then we see Kishore Shahane dancing with Akshay, Rupali Ganguly. While both Akshay and Rupali celebrate rakhi, the latter fame calls him her 'rakhi brother'.

She said "Akshay and I go way back. He is my rakhi-brother. We lost touch for a while when he became such a big personality. It gets a bit awkward after a while." On the other hand, talking about her first meeting with the actor, Rupali revealed: "It was back in 1992 when I started tying 'Rakhi' to him, and in 2022, I got to see him again and tie another 'rakhi', all thanks to the show." ALSO READ: Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan says 'I cried' on day film was released; Mrunal Thakur is overwhelmed

Dropping the video, the makers wrote, "Iss hafte ka khel banega aur bhi mazedaar! Kyon ki parivaaron ka saath dene aa rahe hain khiladi... Akshay Kumar. To dekhna na bhoolein, #RavivaarWithStarParivaar, iss Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.

During the show, families that are part of daily fictional dramas compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as 'The Best Parivaar'. ALSO READ: KBC 14: Aamir Khan-Major DP Singh win Rs 50 lakh; actor reveals 'Twitter' secret with Amitabh Bachchan

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

Latest Entertainment News