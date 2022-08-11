Who is Anjali Arora? Know all about social media star whose alleged MMS video leaked online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJALI ARORA Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms today. The social media star turned actress-model has been making headlines ever since an alleged MMS video leaked on the internet in which she is seen in an objectionable position. However, Anjali has cleared the confusion and stated the girl in the leaked video is not her, and some notorious people who are trying to defame her have morphed her face into the fake video. She started her journey as a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram who used to create videos on trending songs and upload them on social media platforms.

Anjali Arora's viral video

She became an overnight star after one of her reels on Instagram went viral. In the video, Anjali could be seen grooving to the song Kacha Badam. Her clip garnered millions of views in just a few days and since then there was no turning back for her.

Anjali Arora's social media presence

Today Anjali has garnered a huge fanbase for herself on various social media platforms. She has a verified account on Instagram with 11.6M followers. She regularly posts videos and pictures on the application. She also has a family of 287K subscribers on YouTube where she often uploads vlogs.

Anjali Arora in Lock Upp

She has been riding high on success. Anjali got her big break in television when she was selected to do Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Munwar Faruqui was loved by the viewers. Their fans used to call them 'MunJali' which became one of the top trends on Twitter on several occasions while Anjali was inside the lock up. She emerged as the second runner-up on the show, while Payal was the first runner-up and Munawar was the winner.

Anjali Arora's relationships

Anjali's close friendship with Munawar Faruqui in the show Lock Upp was loved by the fans and they expected the duo to be together in real life too. Both the celebrities kept their real-life relationships under wraps in the show for a long time. Anjali is currently in a relationship with digital creator Akash Sansanwal.

Anjali's music video

Anjali has featured in several music videos including Oh Humnasheen, Sufi Sufi, Shayad Fir Se, Diler Kharkiya, Kardi Aa Worry among several others. Most recently, Anjali launched her music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re which is the remake of the song by the same name from the 1951 film Bahar. The original version was composed by S.D. Burman, but the track been given a new spin with Gourov Dasgupta's music, Shruti Rane's vocals and contemporary dance moves by Anjali.

