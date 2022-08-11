Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis' wedding was all about kisses, tears & laughter; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KANUNGO Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis' wedding

Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis got married in Mumbai on Wednesday in an intimate wedding ceremony. Aftr several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities surfaced on the internet, Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his wedding. He also penned a long note alongside the beautiful images. "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

The singer also shared the details of their wedding outfits. While Arjun opted for a Anita Dongre Sherwani, Carla looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Sabyasachi red lehenga.

The pictures of the wedding looked straight out of a fairytale. One of the pictures where the newlywed couple can be seen kissing each other has left their fans gushing.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Arjun's post was bombarded with with wishes and sweet reactions from his fans and friends from the industry. Actress Gauahar Khan wrote, "Omg super congratulations! U guys look like all things love !" Actress Sonal Chauhan commented, "Omg !!! This is soooo beautiful. Congratulations and Lots of love to you and Carla." Singer Kanika Kapoor and Gaurav Kapur congratulated the couple,

The pictures and a video of the couple performing the pheras went viral on social media in which Arjun and Carla could be seen walking around the fire in the video. Arjun looked stylish in an ivory sherwani while Carla looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMArjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis

Image Source : INSTAGRAMArjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis

A few days ago, Arjun Kanungo took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Carla Dennis and announced that they are getting married "in less than a week".

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha celeb reactions: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen & others hail Aamir's film

About Arjun Kanungo

Meanwhile, Arjun Kanungo has produced a number of popular songs over the years, including 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Gallan Tipsiyaan', 'Khoon Choos Le' (Go Goa Gone), 'Aaya Na Tu', 'La La La', and many others.

Also read: Anjali Arora breaks down into tears talking about alleged MMS video, says 'izzat ke saath mat khelo'

Latest Entertainment News