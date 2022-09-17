Keanu Reeves to reprise Constantine role in sequel, here's why netizens are not too excited for it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILMUPDATES Keanu Reeves as John Constantine in the 2005 movie

Keanu Reeves is bringing back his fan-favourite character of John Constantine in the sequel to the blockbuster movie Constantine (2005). The sequel announcement has been made recently and after 17 years ago, the film is being revived for a sequel. As much as fans love Reeves and the roles he has played in the past, many are not very excited about the Constantine sequel. Let's find out what that it is and how the netizens are showing mixed a response to the Constantine sequel announcement.

Constantine sequel greenlit

The sequel of Constantine has been greenlit by Warner Bros, which had also backed the first part. Constantine was based on DC Comics' Hellblazer comic book and raised over USD 230 million in worldwide gross when it was released in 2005. The film featured Reeves as the titular exorcist who has the ability to perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons in their true forms and can travel between Earth and Hell. The movie has both style and substance and the characters make it an entertaining watch.

Constantine sequel draws muted response

After the Constantine sequel was confirmed to be in development, the reactions of the fans have not been very positive. Many said that the first movie was not 'good enough' to merit a sequel. Others claimed that 17 years is too late for the sequel announcement. Check out some of the reactions below.

Constantine sequel details

Filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who had helmed the first Constantine movie, is returning for the sequel with veteran scribe Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Goldsman will also produce via Weed Road Pictures, with JJ Abrams producing via Bad Robot with Hannah Minghella. Constantine is the second film franchise of Reeves that the actor has revived with Warner Bros. He most recently returned as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment of his blockbuster The Matrix franchise.

Meanwhile, Reeves will be seen in John Wick Chapter 4, set for 2023 release.

(With PTI inputs)

