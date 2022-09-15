Leonardo DiCaprio gets close to Gigi Hadid in viral dinner pics amid dating rumours, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DICAPRIOFP_ Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid snapped during dinner date, see viral pics

Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid have fuelled speculation that they're in a relationship. The 'Titanic' star and the supermodel were spotted getting cozy at a party in New York City just weeks after the actor called it quits with Camila Morrone, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, 'The Wolf of Wall Street' actor and the 27-year-old supermodel could be seen leaning in close together as they tried to chat in the midst of the loud party, which reportedly was thrown at Casa Cipriani by the 47-year-old Oscar-winning star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood on September 10.

Leo and Gigi weren't afraid to get close to each other either, with the 'Don't Look Up' star leaning in to speak next to Gigi's ear.

Read: Are Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid actually dating? Here's the truth

The A-listers looked a little handsy as the actor appeared to put his hands on the catwalk beauty's shoulders. They even appeared to reach out together at one point, possibly to hold hands.

For the night, Leo donned a black short-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap while sporting his beard. As for Gigi, she wore a white crop top, revealing her toned midriff, along with baggy jeans.

Following the leaking of their first public sighting, a source close to the couple told Page Six that while they are dating, they are "taking it slow."

The insider went on to say that the couple has been out together just the two of them as well as hanging out in groups. "(Leo) is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."

Read: Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrate 4th wedding anniversary; see their cute posts

Recently, it's reported that Leo and Gigi have been spending time "getting to know each other" in New York City. While one insider pointed out to the outlet that the two are "not dating" yet, another said 'The Revenant' star is "definitely pursuing" the mother of Khai.

A separate source claimed that Leo 'hooked up' with Gigi "a few times" since his breakup from Camila. It's also said that Zayn Malik's ex is "exactly (Leo's) type."

The informant said, "They have known each other for several years. They're super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude."

Upon noticing that Leo is reportedly "pursuing" Gigi, social media users believed that the two will not date as Leo allegedly tends to date young women under 25. "Doubt it. 27 and a single mom," one person noted, with another adding, "It will be a quickie, she is too old for him." A third quipped, "Aww, how sweet: Leo's first single mother."

Latest Hollywood News