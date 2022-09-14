Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrate 4th wedding anniversary; see their cute posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JUSTINBIEBER Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The adorable couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by posting lovable pictures of each other on Instagram. The couple looked back on their special day and celebrated their relationship with love-filled messages they penned for one another. Hailey also shared a series of snaps with Justin along with one from their wedding. The couple tied the knot on September 2019.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin shared a sweet photo of Hailey and him cuddling along with their furry friend. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way." Hailey also showered her love by sharing a series of pictures captioning it, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.”. She made sure to cover the journey till now, from their wedding day to moments from their vacations and other special memories.

The couple was showered by lovely comments by their fans and celebrities too. Director Alfredo Flores commented, “Love y’all’, and musician Harv congratulated them and wrote, “Happy anniversary guys”. Hailey too got sweet responses on her post. Ireland Baldwin commented, “Love your love”, Celebrity stylist Karla Wench commented, “Love you both so much. To a lifetime more”. We have seen Justin and Hailey being candid and open about their relationship, earlier in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Hailey said, “I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work”.

Recently Justin cancelled his Justice World Tour and said that he wants to focus on his mental and physical health. The singer was also diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and shared a video informing his fans about his health.

