Twinkle Khanna reviews Huma Qureshi’s Maharani, says 'Totally worth the binge'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMA QURESHI, TWINKLE KHANNA Huma Qureshi, Twinkle Khanna

Huma Quereshi's latest web show, Maharani has got actor-author Twinkle Khanna hooked. She has been binge-watching the wen series and thoroughly loving it. She shared the same with a video on Instagram. Twinkle called Maharani 'engaging' adding that Huma's performance in the web show was 'great'.

“I have been watching a show called Maharani on SonyLIV and it has me gripped. Huma Qureshi plays this illiterate housewife who then goes on to become the CM. And I thought it was interesting to see a woman not only hold her ground but who was able to dominate the social and political arena,” Twinkle is heard saying in the video.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan goes down on his knees for fan amidst loud cheer, watch video

Continuing further, she added: “The way that they have used little details, I kept noticing how in the beginning, even her ghoonghat completely covers her and as the show progresses, it keeps slipping a little behind until it is just about covering her bun. To me, these little touches add a sort of realism as well as they show me a journey. It is an engaging story and Huma is just fabulous as the Maharani. For me, this was completely a must-watch!”

Twinkle also appreciated the show in the caption of the video. She wrote, "Totally worth the binge! An engaging story about ambition and power with great performances especially by @iamhumaq You go girl!"

Also read: Rahul Vaidya shares emotional post ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Surprised by Twinkle reaction, Huma quickly responded to the video by re-sharing it on her timeline and posting a thank you note for the actress. "OMG!! This is so unexpected and soooo sweet ... This means so much to me !! Thankooooo you for these kind generous words. I’m absolutely thrilled, Guys!!! If @twinklerkhanna is praising #Maharani then it must be true. She has good taste," Huma wrote.

For the unversed, "Maharani" is a 10-episode series set in Bihar of the nineties. Directed by Karan Sharma, the show tries recreating the explosive political scene of the state in that era, through the story of an illiterate woman who is forced to become chief minister after her husband has to vacate the position after an attack on his life.

For more entertainment news click here!