Kartik Aaryan goes down on his knees for fan amidst loud cheer, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan is showered with immense love from his fans and the actor makes sure to reciprocate it and show his gratitude towards them. Sometimes he shares Instagram posts to thank them for their admiration, other times he goes down on his knees. Well, at least he did the latter during the pre-COVID times when public outings were normal and live gigs were possible. On Saturday, he shared a video that shows him interacting with his fans on stage.

The video posted on Instagram is of a live performance -- possibly a college gig -- in an auditorium, where he dances with a girl on the stage. The song 'Photo' from his film Luka Chuppi plays in the background. At one point, he goes down on his knees and kisses the girl's hand, and then gives her a hug. The crowd goes crazy seeing Aaryan's gesture and loudly cheer for him.

"Is it called Fanception because I'm a Fan of my Fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling," he captioned the video.

The video met with a warm reaction from his followers on Instagram. "Jo bechare ab college nahi jate unko kese miloge aap... vo bhi is Covid time main," wrote one user with a weepy smiley. "@kartikaaryan you are looking handsome in this video and I am in shock to see that video.. lots of love from your biggest fan," wrote another fan, with heart emojis.

A user wittily quipped: "No but the way id kill to be that girl right there?!!?" Another wrote: "Yarrrrr hume kb mauka milega."

On the work front, the actor has a couple of film awaiting release. Kartik will next be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". He also has the film "Dhamaka" lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

--with IANS inputs