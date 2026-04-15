Amit Shah vows to recover 'stolen funds' by TMC, says Bengal will see BJP govt after polls

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his campaign trail in North Bengal, declaring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would retrieve every rupee allegedly taken from the people through corruption. Speaking at back-to-back rallies ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengal, he asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a spotless record throughout his political career and urged voters to bring the BJP to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's departure from power was now only a matter of time. He claimed that the BJP would begin "corrective action" from North Bengal and accused the TMC leadership of siphoning off public funds. "Modi ruled Gujarat for 12 years and is at the helm in the Centre for another 12; yet no corruption charge, involving even a penny, could be levelled against him," he told the crowd.

Shah alleged that Trinamool leaders "gobbled up Rs 300 crore" through the teachers’ recruitment racket and another Rs 100 crore from flood relief allocations meant for North Bengal. He promised that a BJP government would recover this money with interest and return it to the poor.

'Fourth T in North Bengal is tears of BJP workers'

The Union Home Minister hit out at the ruling party, accusing its cadre of unleashing political violence on BJP workers. "North Bengal is known for three Ts -- Tea, Timber and Tourism. But Mamata Banerjee has added a fourth T -- tears of BJP workers who have suffered immeasurably in the hands of TMC goons," he said. He urged voters to "press the button next to lotus" to ensure justice and bring TMC workers involved in violence to account.

BJP MLA attack sparks fresh political tension

At a rally in Alipurduar, Shah condemned the alleged attack on sitting BJP MLA and candidate Deepak Barman. "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that your goons cannot intimidate him. I would want to assure him that after May 5, no one can lay even a finger on you," he added. Warning TMC workers against intimidation during polling, he added, "I advise TMC goons to stay at home on April 23, else after May 5 we will hang you upside down to make you straight."

Shah pitches for infiltrator-free North Bengal

Shah reiterated the BJP's stand on eliminating infiltration from the region. He said the Modi government, which "ended Naxalism" and delivered strong responses to terrorism, would identify and remove infiltrators in Bengal just as it did in Assam and Tripura. He also said that with a BJP Chief Minister sworn in recently in Bihar and a BJP government running Odisha, a victory in Bengal would complete the "Aang-Bang-Kaling" political map.

Big promises for tea garden workers

Shah announced several welfare commitments for tea plantation workers in North Bengal. He said a BJP government would provide land ownership to tea garden labourers, increase wages by Rs 500 within two years, restore their deducted PF contributions and establish new model schools in tea estates. He assured that the one-time Rs 3,000 grant for tea workers would also reach beneficiaries directly.

Attack on Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek

Shah criticised Mamata Banerjee for what he described as dynastic politics, claiming she was focused only on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's rise. "All she wants is to make her nephew the CM of Bengal in future. But I want to tell her that her time has ended," he declared, adding that the TMC chief would be "on the exit route" once the elections conclude.

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