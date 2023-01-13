Tunisha Sharma death: Accused Sheezan Khan's bail rejected by court, actor to stay in jail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEEZAN9 Sheezan Khan has been arrested in Tunisha Sharma death case

Tunisha Sharma death: Accused Sheezan Khan, who has been placed in judicial custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma, will continue to be in jail. His bail application in the matter was rejected by Vasai Court on Friday. At the hearing, the lawyer representing Tunisha's family had opposed the bail application of Sheezan pointing out that he was being evasive during questioning by the police. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court judge has not granted bail to Sheezan.

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on TV set

Tunisha Sharma, who had acted in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Sheezan Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. The late actress was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan but they broke up later. In the FIR filed in the matter, Tunisha Sharma's mother has claimed that Sheezan 'used' her on the pretext of marriage. She has also levelled allegations against Sheezan's family of trying to distance Tunsiha from her family and trying to 'convert' her religion.

Sheezan Khan 'drove' Tunisha to commit suicide

Inside the Court, Tunisha Sharma's lawyer said that Sheezan Khan drove her to commit suicide. He argued that he lied to her about many things when they were in a relationship. After their breakup, Tunisha was broken and she took the extreme step of taking her own life. "All the photos found are found on Tunisha's Instagram. Nothing has been found on Sheezan's Instagram handle. It means Sheezan didn't love her. He was just using her," lawyer Tarun Sharma said in Court.

Read: Tunisha Sharma was NOT depressed, Sheezan Khan's family was giving her wrong medication: Lawyer

Sheezan Khan replaced in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul

Even as Court proceedings are underway in the Tunisha Sharma death case, Sheezan Khan has been replaced in the Sony Sab show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul by Abhishek Nigam. The makers had earlier confirmed that the show will not go off-air and will continue to focus on other characters.

Read: Tunisha Sharma wanted to 'teach Sheezan a lesson' after break-up, says deceased's friend | EXCLUSIVE

Latest Entertainment News