Tunisha Sharma wanted to 'teach Sheezan Khan a lesson' after break-up, says deceased's friend | EXCLUSIVE

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24

New developments in Tunisha Sharma's death case are coming forward every day. The TV actress died by suicide on December 24 on the set of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Vasai. After her unfortunate passing, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetting her suicide on the basis of an FIR filed by Tunisha's mother Vinita Sharma. Sheezan has also been accused of making false marriage promises to Tunisha, teaching Urdu to her and 'forcing' her to embrace Islam. Now, Tunisha's friend Sonia Singh has confirmed to India TV some of the claims made by the late actress' mother in the wake of her demise.

Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan's fell in love in Ladakh

Sonia Singh confirmed that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan fell in love on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, which began shooting in June earlier this year. About their relationship, Sonia told us, "When Tunisha came back from Ladakh, she had fallen in love with Sheezan. She had first told She fainted due to lack of oxygen during the shooting in Ladakh. At the time, Sheezan picked her up in his arms and took her to the hospital. Tunisha fell in love seeing Sheezan's caring nature. She was on cloud nine when she entered into a relationship with Sheezan."

Sheezan 'wanted space' from Tunisha

All was not well in Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's relationship. Their break-up upset Tunisha and she was 'depressed', Tunisha's mother has said in the media and her police complaint. Sonia said that Sheezan 'wanted space' from Tunisha. "Sheezan wanted space from Tunisha. She said that he cannot talk about their relationship and love for 24 hours. Tunisha had made a distance from Sheezan, due to which he was upset too. Tunisha was enjoying troubling Sheezan. She wanted to teach Sheezan a lesson on the matter of giving space."

Tunisha was learning Urdu

After Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan came into a relationship, the actress was afraid that her mother will not accept their relationship because their faiths were different. However, Tunisha's mother supported her, Sonia has confirmed this to us. She added, "Shezaan had promised to marry Tunisha as per Hindu and Muslim customs. Tunisha was afraid that her mother would not accept the relationship with a Muslim boy, but she supported them. Tunisha called Sheezan's sister Appi and his mother Ammi. There was mutual love in both families. Tunisha never mentioned the problem regarding religion but we used to talk in Punjabi. Lately, she started using Urdu words more and was shy when asked about the reason."

