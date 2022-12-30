Sheezan Khan's lawyer dismisses all claims by Tunisha Sharma's mother: He will be proven not guilty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 on set of her TV serial

Sheezan Khan has been arrested and placed in police custody after the death of actress Tunisha Sharma on the set of the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha died by suicide on December 24 and her co-star and alleged boyfriend Sheezan has been accused by the deceased's mother of abetting suicide. Apart from this allegation, Sheezan has also been accused of teaching Urdu to Tunisha, pressurising her to embrace Islam and cheating on her with another woman. In a statement, Sheezan's lawyer has dismissed all claims made by Tunisha's kin and asserted that he will be proven not guilty.

Sheezan Khan's lawyer dismisses all claims

Sheezan Khan's lawyer has said that all claims made against him by late actress Tunisha Sharma's family are 'baseless'. He also said that Police investigating the matter has found no evidence against him. "In the investigation, it has become clear that Police has no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha's mother are baseless. Police is investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty," Sheezan's lawyer said in the Tunisha Sharma case.

Tunisha Sharma's mother speaks to media

Even as the police is investigating the Tunisha Sharma death case, the deceased's mother addressed the media on Friday and levelled drug abuse and Love Jihad allegations against Sheezan Khan. Tunisha was forced to do many things against her wishes and pressured to embrace Islam, Tunisha's mother Vinita Sharma said.

Police records statements of family and crew members

In Tunisha Sharma's death case, the police has so far recorded statements of a number of people, including the deceased's mother, uncle Pawan Sharma, other relatives, crew on the set and co-actors. Police also called Sheezan's sister for an enquiry. The police was also questioning another woman who was in contact with Sheezan. WhatsApp chats which took place between Sheezan and Tunisha are also being vetted.

