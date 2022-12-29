Sheezan Khan taught Urdu to Tunisha Sharma, family insists on investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24

Actor Sheezan Khan is being questioned by the Police to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24. Sheezan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody. Tunisha's mother has alleged that Sheezan cheated and "used" her daughter. She has also levelled accusations against Sheezan's family and in the latest update, it has come to light he was teaching Urdu to Tunisha.

Tunisha Sharma was learning Urdu

Tunisha Sharma's mother's statement has been recorded by the Police on Thursday. She has told the Police that Sheezan Khan was teaching Urdu to Tunisha. She had earlier mentioned that her daughter had started to wear niqab. The Sharma family is also insisting probe into the matter with Love Jihad angle. Tunisha's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also gave a statement to the Police in which he mentioned that there was a change in the deceased's body language, behavior and how she was dressing up after meeting Sheezan. Significantly, in this case, the Sharma family has been calling for the angle of 'Love Jihad' from the beginning.

Tunisha Sharma to hold presser on Friday

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vinita Sharma will be addressing a press conference on Friday at 11 am. New infomation regarding the case is expected to come to light on December 30 when she will speak to the media. Vinita Sharma has filed an FIR in the case related to her daughter's death with the Waliv Police. She has accused Sheezan of abetting her daughter's suicide. The police have so far recorded statements of a number of people, including Tunisha's mother, uncle, other relatives, crew on the set and co-actors.

Sheezan Khan not cooperating in probe

Sheezan Khan has been placed in police custody till December 30. During questioning, he has not been cooperating in the investigation. There have been accusations of him cheating on Tunisha with another women. The Police has retreived WhatsApp chats in the case but Sheezan has not been very forthcoming during questioning.

