Urfi Javed backs Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, says 'be your own hero'

Urfi Javed has reacted to the news of Tunisha Sharma's death. The actress, who played Shehzaadi Mariam in TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on December 24. The actress' suicide case is currently being probed by the Mumbai police. There have been reports that Sheezan, who was reportedly dating the actress, is the reason behind the actress taking this extreme step. Following this, Urfi extended her support to Sheezan saying that 'he can't be blame for someone's death.'

Urfi Javed's statement

In a lengthy note, Urfi aka Uorfi wrote, "My 2 cents on Tunisha's case: Yes he (Sheezan Khan) might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay."

"Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for," she said, adding, "Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not." Urfi went on to urge youngsters to think about the people who love them. "Be your own hero," she added.

Extending her support to both families, she concluded, "Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more."

About Tunisha Sharma's death

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Tunisha body was found in the washroom of the sets in Vasai near Mumbai. After Sheezan was presented in a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, his custody has been extended till December 30.

The news of her untimely demise sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Tunisha's last rites were performed on December 27 at the Mira Road crematorium ground. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

