Tunisha Sharma Death: Accused Sheezan spoke to actress minutes before hanging, not cooperating in probe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHEEZAN9 Sheezan Khan is being questioned by Police in Tunisha Sharma death case

Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the police for allegedly abetting his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star's Tunisha Sharma's suicide. After Sheezan was presented in a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, his custody has been extended till December 30. Now, it has come to light, that Sheezan has not been cooperating with the authorities in the case. In an FIR filed against Sheezan by Tunisha's mother Vinita, he has been accused of cheating and "using" the deceased actress.

Sheezan Khan not cooperating in probe

The Police has been questioning Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. As per ANI, he has not been cooperating with the authorities in the probe. Furthermore, it has also come to light that Tunisha had a conversation with Sheezan shortly before she took the extreme step of taking her own life.

Meanwhile, the Police has also called upon Tunisha's mother Vinita, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver for questioning in the matter on Thursday.

Read: 'Tunisha was wearing niqab, accepting Sheezan Khan's religion', says actress' mother Vinita Sharma | EXCLUSIVE

Forensic team takes charge of the case

A team from a Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai has already visited the set of the television show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in Maharashtra's Palghar district where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead and seized various materials including a crepe bandage that she allegedly used to hang herself. The forensic team has also seized the clothes and jewellery which Tunisha wore when she was found dead. The official also said that police have seized Tunisha's co-actor Sheezan Khan's mobile phone and clothes which he wore on the day of incident.

Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Kangana Ranaut requests PM Modi to make strong laws against polygamy

Tunisha Sharma's mother on Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma's mother has accused Sheezan Khan of abetting his daughter's suicide. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, she said, "Shezaan Khan's mother is involved in this. She bought him (Sheezan) expensive gifts. She was wearing niqab. She was slowly accepting their religion. She got involved too much with Sheezan and his family. My daughter was never like this."

Latest Entertainment News