Tunisha Sharma played Katrina Kaif's younger version in THIS Bollywood film. Find out

Tunisha Sharma's untimely demise has shocked and saddened the whole showbiz industry. On December 24, 2022, the actress was found hanging in one of the makeup rooms of her TV show, Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul. The 20-year-old actress was known for her appearances in several television serials. Apart from being a prominent face in the television industry, she also left a mark in the film industry, as she appeared in a few films as a child artist. Not many know that the actress once played the younger version of Katrina Kaif in a film.

Tunisha made an appearance in the 2016 film Fitoor, starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur. In that film, she played a younger version of Katrina, and her performance was hailed. Her performance in the Hindi-Kashmiri song "Haminastu" was noteworthy. In the song, a young Firdaus (Katrina Kaif's character) is shown bonding with a young Aditya Roy Kapur (Mohammad Abrar Khan). The video was shot in Kashmir's beautiful landscapes. Despite being just 13 years old when she shot for the movie, young Tunisha was able to captivate the audience with her brilliant performance. Her features also make her resemble Katrina Kaif.

After her demise, the director of Fitoor, Abhishek Kapoor, expressed his deepest condolences. He took to social media and wrote, "Shocked &deeply saddened by the passing away of #tunishasharma . I worked with her on #fitoor she was a young 13 yr old, a gifted & a disciplined actor. someone with a bright future & so much to give as an artist..this is so heartbreaking . May her family find peace. Hari Om."

Meanwhile, the actress' suicide case is currently being probed by the Mumbai police. There have been reports that Sheezan, who was reportedly dating the actress, is the reason behind her taking this extreme step.

