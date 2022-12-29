Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Rashmika trolled for comment on South songs being 'item numbers', netizens say 'she hasn't seen movies'

Rashmika Mandanna was at a promotional event for her upcoming film Mission Majnu when her statement comparing South and Bollywood music invited criticism online.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2022 17:58 IST
Rashmika Mandanna
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Mission Majnu next

Rashmika Mandanna is being trolled once again for "forgetting and looking down upon her roots." It come days after she invited the ire of netizens for showing no gratitude for the production house that gave her a break in Kannada cinema. Later, Rashmika clarified on her statement about Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty, but she had invited criticism from the fans nevertheless. Now, the Pushpa star, whose Hindi movie Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra is releasing soon, stated during the film's promotions that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, whereas in the south, there are only masala songs and item numbers. This has irked netizens.

What Rashmika said about South music?

Rashmika and Sidharth Malhotra were promoting Mission Majnu's sog Rabba Janda when the former said, "For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood romantic songs." This upset her fans and followers, especially from the South film industry.

"In the south we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song from the film 'Mission Majnu'. I am excited because it's so good and I am waiting for you all to listen to it," Rashmika continued. Now, Rashmika is being schooled by social media users. 

Read: 'RRR is a sick movie', says Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel amid Oscars 2023 campaign

Netizens troll Rashmika for comments on South music

Rashnika has upset fans in the South with her comments during Mission Majnu promotions. Some remined her of her 'roots'. Others said that she is 'praising Bollywood' since she is signing more projects there. 

Read: Besharam Rang row: CBFC asks Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' makers to edit songs before release  

Rashmika upsets Kannada film fans

Recently, Rashmika landed into a controversy by expressing aversion to the production house that launched her through the Kannada movie Kirik Party, which was directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous because of Kantara. She played the female lead opposite Rishab's good friend, Rakshit Shetty, who has been in the news this year because of his film 777 Charlie. Both Rashmika and Rakshit were also engaged but they called it off later. 

After the worldwide success of Kantara, Rashmika did not tweet about the movie. At an event, she even stated that she didn't watch the movie, when every other celebrity from the Indian film industry showered praise on it. 

(With IANS inputs)

