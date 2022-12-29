Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's puzzle tattoos are all things sweet, netizens call them 'sibling goals'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHIK Khushi Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor celebrated latter's birthday

Anshula Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of Arjun Kapoor, has turned a year older on December 29. To make this moment special, her half-sister Khushi Kapoor shared a picture of a puzzle tattoo on her arm. A similar tattoo was also inked by Anshula on her arm as well. The sweet gestures by the Kapoor siblings for Anshula's birthday has impressed the netizens who are dubbing them as 'sibling goals'. Anshula has been getting many wishes on the occasion of her birthday but Khushi's tattoo and wish takes the cake.

Anshula and Khushi flaunt special tattoos

Khushi Kapoor shared a photo of her Anshula's arms on Instagram sories. They flaunted their inks on social media. The puzzle pice on one's arm will be completed by the other. Posting the image, Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite human. You complete me." She tagged Anshula Kapoor in her post. This image has been winning hearts of the netizens and many praised the special bond that the sisters share. Interestingly, this tattoo dates back to 2021 when both Anshula and Khushi got inked in July.

Anshula wished my the Kapoor family on her birthday

On the occasion of Anshula Kapoor's birthday, she was wished by many members of the Kapoor family. Janhvi Kapoor shared sweet words for her baby sister and posted a throwback photo of them. Arjun Kapoor also shared a childhood memory with Anshula marking her birthday.

Mewanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will be making her acting debut opposite newcomers Suhana Khan and Agstya nanda in The Archies movie for Netflix. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will stream on Netflix sometime in 2023. It is an adaptation of the beloved Archie comics and has been set in 1960s India.

