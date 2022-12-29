OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Dec 30): Butterfly, White Noise & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Butterfly, White Noise & other movies and web series to watch on OTT

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Dec 30): As the year 2022 nears its end, everyone is looking forward to starting the New Year 2023 on an interesting note. What better way it is that spending the weekend with a movie marathon with your loved ones? The last weekend of 2022 has many thrilling movies and web series to watch on different platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Lionsgate Play, and others. So check out what all is releasing so that you can add it to your watchlist-

Butterfly

Karthikeya 2 actress Anupama Parameswaran's new Telugu film Butterfly is making waves on the internet. The film is about a bunch of kids getting kidnapped. When the kidnappers do not release them even after offering money, Anupama decides to save them herself. The film also stars Nihal Kodhaty, Praveen Kumar, and Rao Ramesh.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – December 29, 2022

Directed by: Ghanta Satish Babu

Language: Telugu

White Noise

White Noise, adapted from Don DeLillo's 1985 novel, features Adam Driver as an ostentatious professor of Hitler studies, whose marriage (Greta Gerwig plays his wife) is upended after a horrifying accident creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions. The film was screened at the Venice and New York film festivals.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 30, 2022

Directed by: Noah Baumbach

Language: English

DSP

Vijay Sethupathi's popular Tamil film DSP released in theatres on December 2. Now it is making its way to OTT. The film shows Vijay as a young guyz who is sent into exile but returns as a cop to take his revenge. The film also stars Anukreethy Vas, Pugazh, Prabhakar, Ilavarasu, G. Gnanasambandam, Deepa Shankar, Singampuli, Shivani Narayanan, Gajaraj, and Vimal.

OTT Platform: Netflix and SunNXT

Release Date – December 30, 2022

Directed by: Ponram

Language: Tamil

Udanpaal

The film is from the makers of the acclaimed web series 'Kuthuku Pathu'. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family filled with eccentric characters who will go to any length to make money. The film is directed by Karthik Srinivasan and features Linga, Gayathri, Vivek Prasanna, Abarnathi, VTM Charle, Dheena, and Dhanam in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date – December 30, 2022

Directed by: Karthik Sreenivasan

Language: Tamil

Step Up Season 3

Step Up: High Water – a next level incubator for new artistic talent where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls. Based on the cult film, Step Up, this series follows the drama, scandalous romance, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 30, 2022

Directed by: Dawn Wilkinson

Language: English

