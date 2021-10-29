Tu Yaheen Hai: When Sidharth Shukla shouts 'Sana,' Shehnaaz Gill turns leaving Sidnaaz fans heartbroken

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Shehnaaz Gill in Tu Yaheen Hai video

Titled, "Tu Yaheen Hai", the video is a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla by his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. While the song is full of SidNaaz memories comprising of Shehnaaz and Sidharth's adorable moments from Bigg Boss 13, there's a particular scene that has struck a chord with their fans. 'Sana' we hear in Sidharth Shukla's voice in the video released by Shehnaaz Gill. Hearing the voice, Shehnaaz turns at once only to find there's nobody behind her. The scene has left fans heartbroken.

"Jab SANA ki awaaz aai aakhiri mein i really thought Sidharth Hai. #SidNaaz Hamesha Tha Aur Hamesha Rahega," wrote a fan commenting on YouTube. Another said, "3:46 This part where sidharth calls out "Sana " it felt so real that I got surprised for a moment with the hope that he is back but just the next moment, my heart broke into pieces again watching it all. Just can't come over it. Lots of love and strength to Sana dii." "As soon he says "Sana!" And she turns .... It literally got me crying," commented a third netizen.

The song is a sweet melody sung by Shehnaaz Gill. The lyrics and music are given by Raj Ranjodh. The video features memorable moments of the time when Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were locked inside Bigg Boss house. From their fights to mushy romantic nights and from their appearance at a dance reality show to them dancing away with each other, the video is a compilation of their bittersweet memories.

This is the first time that Shehnaaz has spoken about Sidharth Shukla since his demise. The actress was present throughout the late actor's funeral and last rites, however, she did not speak about it. Pictures and videos of the grief-stricken singer-actress had then gone viral on social media raising concerns for her health.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz bonded well during their stay in Bigg Boss and continued to be friends post the reality show. While rumours were rife that the two are dating each other, however, they never confirmed their relationship.

Sidharth died of cardiac arrest on September 2 this year.