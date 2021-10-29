Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla: Tu Yaheen Hai celebrates memories of SidNaaz

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla

It's a special moment for late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans, popularly known as SidNaaz', as the latter has announced a music video dedicated to the late actor. Months after Sidharth's shocking demise, Shehnaaz on Wednesday shared a post on social media and announced that she would be tributing 'Tu Yaheen hai' in the beloved memory of her rumoured boyfriend. Taking to Instagram for the first time since Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz shared a poster in which she and the late actor can be seen having a hearty laugh.

"Tu Yaheen hai. My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Releasing Tomorrow @12:00 PM," the text on the poster reads. Shehnaaz added the caption, "Tu mera hai aur ........................ @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's last music video 'Habit' was out recently and took the Internet by storm within a few days of its release. Sidharth, 40, died due to a heart attack. He and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged their relationship. The duo also appeared together on other reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz bonded during their time together in Bigg Boss 13. While the duo never announced or accepted their relationship, rumours were rife that they were in love with each other and were planning to get married soon. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding. According to media reports, SidNaaz had conveyed their decision to ther families and preparations for the wedding had started. The families were in touch with a Mumbai hotel for the three-day wedding festivities. The decision was known only to a few people and it was kept a closely guarded secret.

After Sidharth's demise, the focus soon shifted to Shehnaaz and pictures and videos of the grief-stricken actress broke the hearts of SidNaaz fans.