Triptii Dimri turns 27, actress reveals birthday plans and future projects

Actress Triptii Dimri known for her projects like Laila Majnu and Bulbbul celebrates her 27th birthday and the actress plans to spend the day amidst nature. When asked about her birthday plans for this year, Triptii shares, “I want to work harder and stay disciplined on a daily basis. At times, we make plans and set goals for ourselves but hardly do the work that will help us achieve our goals on a daily basis. We just do it for a week or two and fall back into our old practices. So, this is something that I want to change this year."

"That's the resolution - to be able to stay disciplined and be honest towards my work and with people around me. I think it’ll be great if I'm able to achieve that,” she added.

Talking about her future projects for the year, Tripti shared, “There are some exciting projects lined up. There is Netflix’s Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt which is close to my heart. There are a couple of other films that are lined up, that I can’t speak of right now. I'm very excited and nervous at the same time about all the projects. However, I am thankful for the work coming my way.”

Triptii made her acting debut with a small role in the film 'Poster Boy' in 2017 and gained visibility with her role in the romantic tragedy 'Laila Majnu' the next year. However, it was her role in the OTT-released horror thriller 'Bulbbul' that won her critical appreciation.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil in 'Qala', which is produced by actress Anushka Sharma.