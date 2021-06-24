Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut holds preproduction meet as she ventures into digital space with Tiku Weds Sheru

After making her debut as the co-director of the National Award-winning film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story and a satire. The actress on Thursday held a preproduction meeting with her team. Manikarnika Films Production shared the update on Instagram, "Today preproduction meeting for Tiku weds Sheru took place at @manikarnikafilms office @kanganaranaut Bringing together a dream team, more details will be revealed soon. #TikuwedsSheru."

Earlier, talking about the project, Kangana said in a statement, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films will also sign on new talents as they take on more projects. “We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts,” Kangana said.

The actress is gearing for her next film titled 'Emergency'. She recently underwent body scans to play Indira Gandhi. Sharing the pictures she wrote in the caption, "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms."

On a related note, Kangana awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1. Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana's upcoming roster includes "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".