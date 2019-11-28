Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff to shift in luxurious 8-bedroom flat in Rustomjee building by April?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is basking in the success of his last film War alongside actor Hrithik Roshan. The film created history at the box office and earned more than Rs 300 crore even after facing competition from other films. Not just the actor but his family is also extremely happy with his success. Now, the Shroff;s have another reason to celebrate as they will soon be shifting into their grand luxurious 8-bedroom apartment in Rustomjee building in Khar soon.

Going by the reports in Spotboye, Tiger Shroff will shift into his new abode with his family in April next year. Currently, the house is under construction and the interiors are being done. Tiger’s mother Ayesha is closely monitoring the work done at their new house in which the Heropanti actor will have his own separate space for workout and dance. A Mumbai Mirror report earlier stated, "There are spaces assigned for his workouts, dance practice and official meetings. Shopping for it is on in full swing."

Interesting, while Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the first choice of most of the celebrities for designing their house, Tiger Shroff and his family have given this responsibility to the actor’s War co-star Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She is taking care of the interiors.

Tiger Shroff is currently in Serbia where he is shooting for his next film Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has been treating his fans with behind the scenes photos and videos from the sets of the film as well. A few days ago he shared a photo of his bruised back and wrote, “First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower #baaghi3”

Baaghi 3 is said to hit the screens on March 6th, 2020.

