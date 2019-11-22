Tiger Shroff shows how it's done like Michael Jackson. Disha Patani drops mushy comment

Tiger Shroff shared a video in which he was dancing on Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel,

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in Bollywood. The actor has impressed us time and again with his amazing moves. Tiger is also known to be a huge Michael Jackson fan and he himself has admitted about his love for Michael Jackson. The actor took to his Instagram to share a tribute video for Michael Jackson. In the video, Tiger can be seen dancing on Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel. Tiger coordinates his steps with a clip from one of Michael Jackson's stage performances.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, "Mj - Let me show you how its done kid.. just dont kick with the wrong leg. #mjforever #heroforlife"

Watch Tiger Shroff’s tribute video for Michael Jackson:

Guess who dropped her comments with admiration for Tiger? Disha Patani commented with emoticons reacting to Tiger's dancing video.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's comment on Tiger Shroff's Instagram video

Tiger has often expressed his love for Michael Jackson and shared a tribute video for him. Tiger also had dedicated his movie Munna Michael to Michael Jackson.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Baaghi 3 where he will be seen teaming up with his Baaghi co star Shraddha Kapoor. The film will also feature actor Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Ahmed Baaghi 3 is set to release in March 2020. Tiger's last release War wih Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor was a box office hit. The action-packed film impressed the audiences and collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide.