Tiger Shroff flaunts his basketball dribbling skills in latest Instagram post. Watch Video

Tiger Shroff in his latest Instagram post was seen showcasing his basketball skills

Tiger Shroff's Instagram is always on point. The actor often flaunts his dancing skills and keeps his fans engaged and entertained but dance is not the only thing the actor is good at. Yes we know he is great but acting but did you know, the Baaghi actor has some amazing Basketball skills? Tiger who is currently in Serbia for the shoot of his upcoming Baaghi 3 got a day off and he decided to make the most of it. The actor shared an Instagram video where the actor could be seen flaunting his Basketball skills.

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was one of the first to drop comments on this video. Krishna replied with emoticons on Tiger's video post.

Earlier, Tiger had shared pictures of his 'scars from the battlefield'. In the picture, Tiger shows marks and scars on his back from the shoot of Baaghi 3. Sharing the pictures, Tiger wrote, "First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower."

On the work front, Tiger who had been high on the success of War will next be seen in the third installment of his Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma has also been roped in to play a character. This action-packed film directed b Ahmed Khan is set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2020.

