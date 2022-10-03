Tiger Shroff's latest video getting health checkup done goes viral, worried fans ask 'What happened?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff will be seen in Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan

Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved actors who has been able to carve a niche for himself in the industry. He is known for his action-packed stunts and proudly owns the title of the youngest action hero in Bollywood. On Monday, the actor left his fans worried after he shared a video of himself getting a medical checkup done. In the video, Tiger can be seen resting on a couch shirtless as a medical professional does the checkup. Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote in the caption, "Just another day in the life of an action hero…"

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Tiger's post was bombarded with sweet wishes by his fans and followers. His mother, Ayesha Shroff dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. "The most hardworking one!" a fan wrote. Another said, "Get well soon hero." Several fans also inquired about his health and wrote, "What happened to him?" A fan also mentioned, "take care my love."

Tiger has not only given some amazing action films but the actor has also created a league of his own in the action genre. The actor has been seen with a great ray of hope by the masses, as the one who can give an action of international level. Recently during an interview, he talked about taking the legacy of Bruce Lee forward. He said, "There are definitely some solid talks in the pipeline. Ever since Jackie Chan there hasn't been an action hero in this space at least."

Tiger Shroff's upcoming films

On the work front, Tiger has an impressive lineup of movies. In the upcoming months, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar's new action entertainer 'Screw Dheela'. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the film's teaser. In the teaser, Tiger is seen in a nerdy look, getting punched in the face by goons while trying to explain that he is just a PT teacher, Akhilesh Mishra. Then, the goons bashing him up show him the video of a girl (whose face is in shadows) who calls Tiger 'Johnny'.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Screw Dheela marks Tiger's second collaboration with Dharma Production after Student of the Year 2. The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited.

He also has Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the upcoming action entertainer film also stars actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. He will also be seen in Ganapath and Rambo.

