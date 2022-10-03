Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's sweet gestures at Adipurush teaser launch fuel dating rumours, fans can't stop gushing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER It will be interesting to see how Prabhas and Kriti's chemistry works out to be in Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon launched the teaser of their much-awaited film Adipurush in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar on Sunday. Rumours are rife that the lead actors have been dating each other. Several videos and pictures from the teaser launch are going viral on social media platforms which have added fuel to their relationship rumours. Videos in which the duo can be seen holding hands, exchanging glances, Kriti providing her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe the sweat have grabbed the attention of the netizens. Fans have bombarded social media with several such videos of Prabhas and Kriti. They are also showering their love on the rumoured couple. Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, "Find someone who looks at you the way Kriti Sanon looks at #Prabhas." Another wrote, "Kriti and Prabhas have my heart."

Watch the videos below:

For the unversed, Kriti and Prabhas' dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Earlier, Kriti Sanon revealed in a subtle manner how her friendship with Prabhas is genuine. In a segment on the reality show Koffee With Karan 7, when the actress was required to call celebrity friends, she called up Prabhas, who instantly took her call. In the light of Prabahs and Kriti's dating rumours, the KWK 7 moment makes more sense.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Adipourush has received mixed reviews on the internet. The trailer of mythological drama is high on VFX and displays the mega-budget the filmmaker allotted to the film. But fans were not impressed. 'Disappointing Adipurush' became a top on social media. Netizens made several comparisons of the film to Prabhas' Baahubali and Temple Run. Some also joked that it looks like a film made for kids' channels.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is Raut's take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is not called Lord Ram, he is Raghav, which is another name for Ram. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, is called Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter), while Saif Ali Khan's Ravana is Lankesh (lord of Lanka), which are also derivatives of their 'Ramayana' names. Adipurush literally means 'first man', but here the interpretation is that of 'best man'.

