Goodbye movie tickets: Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film for just Rs 150; here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna

Goodbye movie tickets: Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Goodbye. As their fans eagerly wait for the film to hit the theaters, the makers made a surprise announcement. To lure more and more people to the cinema halls on the day of release, the makers have announced a special treat. You can watch the film on the big screen by buying the ticket for just Rs 150. But the special price is only for the day of release.

Sharing the information, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a video with a message from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Big B shares that the team has decided upon a special price for the film tickets on its release day, ie October 7. He also urged all to watch the film in cinema halls with family and loved ones.

"INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT... AMITABH BACHCHAN: 'GOOD BYE' TICKETS AT ₹ 150 ON *OPENING DAY*... Team #GoodBye - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna - have decided to adopt the reduced ticket pricing policy of ₹ 150 [per ticket] on *release day* [7 Oct 2022]... Video," the caption of the tweet reads.

'Goodbye' is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life. In the Vikas Bahl directorial, while Amitabh Bachchan will is be seen as a man who believes in traditions, Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of her daughter Tara Bhalla. She is fierce, she is amusing and she also questions every stereotypical decision. She believes in logic but ends up understanding the importance of emotions.

The film also features Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

Don't miss these:

Women of Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya, Trisha, Sobhita scrutinize their characters in PS 1 ​

​Weekly Horoscope (Oct 3 to Oct 9): Sagittarius will have family issues, work can frustrate Pisces

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Know all about 16 participants of Salman Khan's show

Latest Bollywood News