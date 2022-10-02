Weekly Horoscope (Oct 3 to Oct 9): Sagittarius will have family issues, work can frustrate Pisces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope (Oct 3 to Oct 9): The first week of October will be preparing all for the upcoming festivities. With Navratri 2022's conclusion, Dusshera will set foot and preparations for Diwali will begin. Zodiac signs will be going through ups and downs as stars change their position and planetary forces come into action. While some will see profits in business others might have to deal with family and financial issues. With changing seasons, health could be a concern for many. Know more about your week from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla.

Aries

Ganesha says the beginning of the week will be very auspicious from the side of getting respect. There are strong chances that your prestige and social status will improve. There will be easy cooperation from high officials, senior officers/government sectors. This is the right time to make a plan to move ahead in the livelihood sector. You can expect gains from sources of regular income at this time. There is a possibility of getting cooperation and support from elder brothers. In the last part of the week, you may have to face obstacles in the accomplishment of important tasks due to excessive mental stress, unnecessary expenditure, disappointment, and frustration. The compatibility of health will give you happiness. You will suffer from problems of quick change in mood. Don't lose your patience to save yourself from adversity.

Taurus

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you are getting the support of luck in completing your pending work. Apart from this, it is also a good Muhurta to seek the blessings of the Guru. Your father and relatives will be happy with you. There are indications of progress in your work in the middle of the week. You can expect cooperation from officials and colleagues at the workplace. You will be happy with your subordinates. Keep your superiors happy to get better opportunities in business/job. This time is giving strong indications of wish fulfillment, brother-sister cooperation, and child happiness. These days there are strong possibilities of getting opportunities to earn a strong income.

Gemini

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications of being busy due to work. You have to take care of your health and happiness. You have to take proper rest to avoid lack of rest and physical weakness. You have to avoid disappointment if you fail to complete the tasks. You will be more valid in social life in the middle of the week. You may go on a trip with your friends and relatives. This is a good time for pilgrimage. will get their father's support. On the last days of the week, your workplace conditions will improve due to the support of senior officers. Your skills and expertise will bring you success in business. In this, both your research work and knowledge will be important. By giving good books to senior officers, you will get quick opportunities to move forward.

Cancer

Ganesha says the beginning of the week is favourable for enjoyment in your married life and melody with your spouse. You will plan to engage in long-term cooperation with your business partner. In the middle of the week, your parents may have some health-related problems or there may be tension due to some bitterness in the relationship at this time. You will suffer from the problem of quick mood swings during this time. You will need to maintain your patience during the middle of the week, otherwise, your health may suffer, so you will have to make every effort to keep yourself happy. This time will be very favourable for religious ceremonies, pilgrimages, and relations with in-laws.

Leo

Ganesha says you will be busy at the beginning of the week. Still, you will get success in handling difficulties and clearing all pending works with happiness. Your enthusiasm and confidence will increase this week. Apart from this, your relations with friends, colleagues, parents, and spouse will be cordial. Due to this, the atmosphere of your home will be of affection, happiness, and sweetness. Affectionate relations between lovers will be better than before. The weekend period will be satisfactory for you. This will give you mental peace and this time will also be beneficial for your health. Some problems will give you frustration and frustration due to which you will feel unhappiness.

Virgo

Ganesha says there can be a possibility of loss in the stock market. Therefore, it would be beneficial to postpone the related schemes. It will be better for you to start work on big plans and postpone investment works. Increased expenses will increase your anxiety. You will be successful in finding solutions to all the issues and your mind will be happy by going on a trip to a favourite place. The last part of the week will be excellent for your married life. Spouse's advice will prove beneficial for you and you will be able to control your expenses.

Libra

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, it is indicated that your income will increase continuously and you will spend money on your ancestral place, house, vehicle, etc. If possible, avoid starting a new venture. In the middle of the week, you will establish your reputation as a very good advisor and your children may bring you some good news. This time will be very good for emotional relationships. New ideas will be born in you. The end of the week will be highly beneficial for dealing with issues related to enemies, litigation, and debt. Your subordinates will follow your orders.

Scorpio

Ganesha says the beginning of the week will be especially favourable for business planning, and construction works. Your social life will help you to connect with good business partners, unions, and capable women. The middle part of the week is indicating good harmony between your mother and your life partner. With this, your family will progress and there will be peace in the house. Though the support of a life partner will be really satisfying for you, still your peace of mind may be lost due to unwanted obstacles. You will have a lot of compatibility with your spouse in the remaining part of the week and you will be very happy with the care of the children. Your spouse will be your best friend and mentor. Your partner will prove to be capable for you.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there may be problems related to family-related issues. A sudden inflow of money will help in getting desired respect from family members. The mid-days of the week will be pleasant for social activities and entrepreneurial activities. People will appreciate your skill and hidden talent in management. Your full support, and affection will be given to relatives, friends, and brothers and sisters. The last part of the week is indicating that you will be worried about your mother's health, and our mental peace may be disturbed due to some domestic issues.

Capricorn

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, you will get an average level of success even though you put in a lot of effort to maintain your health and happiness. In the middle of the week, you will get sudden financial gains, family harmony, profit, progress in the field of work as well as happiness, confidence, and the support of luck. The remaining part of the week seems auspicious for social activities, but you will lack the expected enthusiasm and confidence. At this time your relations with your siblings, friends, and relatives will be of average level. People will appreciate your friendly manners but you will not get recognition. You may consider taking interest in some business activity. But it's becoming a possibility that you might leave it in the middle.

Aquarius

Ganesha says the beginning of the week is not favorable for your health and happiness. You will suffer mentally due to a lack of energy. You will be in extreme despair due to excessive losses in business areas. You may complain of mood swings and problems due to obstacles in the accomplishment of work. The mid-period of the week will be very auspicious for your personality development, immunity, and improvement in health. You will spend money on the subjects of your skill and personality development. Your confidence and work efficiency will improve. In the last part of the week, all your energies will be directed towards investment, lifestyle, family life, unity, integrity, and prosperity of the family. With the increase in the flow of money, your saving capacity will also increase.

Pisces

Ganesha says the beginning of the week will be beneficial in terms of your business, increase in income, fulfilment of desires, happiness, and relations with children and elder brother. You will be heartily happy. Your enthusiasm and efficiency will be at a high level. In the middle of the week, there may be unwanted obstacles in your work, due to which you will feel disappointed. This will not prove the work, it will also give you frustration. In the last part of the week, there are indications that you will deal with enemies and expenses with confidence. It will be pleasant for you to go on trips. You will plan for the management of your competitive exams. You will prove to be a good strategist in making a marketing plan to face the competition of the stock market.

