Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Know all about 16 participants of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants List: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has returned as the host of the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss'. As the superstar kickstarted BB 16, he introduced the celebrities during a grand event -- Bigg Boss 16 Premiere. In the coming days, the reality show will see celebrities from all walks of life living together and competing against each other to win the coveted title.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

She is a television actress and model and is best known for her dual roles as Meher Kaur Dhillon Gill and Seher Kaur Gill Babbar in Choti Sarrdaarni. A lawyer when she's not on screen, she's also a theatre artist and social activist by profession.

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik was born in Tajikistan to a family of gardeners and is known for his Tajik rap song called 'Ohi Dili Zor'. He became popular with his music videos all over social media. He is claimed to be the shortest singer in the world.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta in an actor and is best known for his leading role as Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She is best known for her leading role Tejo Kaur Sandhu Virk in Colors TV's soap drama Udaariyaan opposite Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya.

MC Stan

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh is a Pune-based rapper. While he started as a qawwali singer at the age of 12, he was later drawn toward rapping soon. Now based in Mumbai, he has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. He is also known for his diss track about Emiway Bantai and a collaboration video with Raftaar. MC Stan has always chosen to keep a low profile often terming himself as an ‘underground artiste’. However, he recently made headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of getting her beaten up by miscreants.

Archana Gautam

Actress, model and politician Archana Gauram joined 'Bigg Boss 16'. She joined Indian National Congress in November 2021. She had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district. Archana, who was named Miss Bikini India 2018, has also worked in Bollywood and her first movie was 'Great Grand Masti'.

Gautam Singh Vig

A popular face on television, he is known for his leading role as Surya Seth in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 where he was seen sharing screen space with Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. The first season of the show which initially started with Gia Manek in the lead role, and later had Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu was one of the most loved television shows.

Shalin Bhanot

TV actor Shalin Bhanot, is well-known for his negative role in 'Naagin'. Shalin has also acted in 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Kulvaddhu', and done a cameo on the show 'Kaajjal'. And he has participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4'.

Soundarya Sharma

She is an actress, model & dentist. Soundarya is known for her role in the film "Ranchi Diaries", which featured veteran actor Anupam Kher, Himansh Kohli, Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik. She has also worked in popular web series Raktanchal 2.

Shiv Thakare

He is a reality TV star and the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi (season 2). Shiv is also known for participating in MTV Roadies Rising. He hails from Amravati and wants to be famous.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Television actress Sumbul Touqeer, who is touted to be TV's favourite bahu, is known for her role Imlie Chaturvedi Rathore in the show Imlie. Sumbul also appeared in Chandragupta Maurya & Article 15. The actress was also seen in Rajjo.

Manya Singh

Model and Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up. Manya comes from a very modest background in Mumbai. Her parents have struggled to make ends meet but have always supported her dreams. Her family resides in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Manya's father Omprakash Singh is an auto driver and her mother Manorama Singh is a hair designer in a beauty parlour in Bandra Area.

Gori Nagori

She is a popular dancer. She is a born-Rajasthani dancer who is best known for her performance on different Bhojpuri songs.

Tina Datta

A popular face of television, Tina is best known for her dual roles as Ichcha and Meethi in popular show Uttaran. Dutta has also been a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sreejita De

Sreejita De was seen with Tina in the show Uttaran. She is best known for her role Mukta in popular daily soap. De has also played Dilruba and Sanam in Nazar and Aliya in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!.

Sajid Khan

Director, filmmaker, comedian and television presenter has entered Salman Khan's show. He is the brother of Farah Khan. Khan has directed films like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2 & has been the writer of Housefull 4.

