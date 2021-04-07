Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff flaunts flashboard abs in new beach photo, sister Krishna says 'can't beat that'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff flaunted his chiselled physique and flashboard abs as he posed near a beach. The actor set the Internet on fire with the throwback photo in which he is showing off his well-built body and a gorgeous view of a seashore. Nonetheless, Tiger's beach-ready look is a sight for the sore eyes. The 'Student of The Year 2' actor took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed photo of himself, who poses turning his face away from the camera.

In the pic, Tiger is sporting a pair of printed black shorts and shades as he flaunts his muscular body and ripped muscles. His sister Krishna couldn't get enough of his brother and is all praises for him. She wrote, "Superhuman genetics + hard work every single day...Can't beat that." Not just this, his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, dropped fire emojis on the post.

The actor is seen standing on a seashore as the sea waves float on the sand on the beach. The backdrop of the photo also puts on display a glimpse of the deep blue water of the sea. Taking to the caption, Tiger wrote, "Did you just call....beachhh?" and added surfing board, sea wave, shining sun and red heart emoticons.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released early last year. Earlier, he dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath', co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year.