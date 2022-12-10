Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut with her original screenplay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT Taylor Swift will direct a film written by her

Pop star Taylor Swift is set to venture into feature film direction with a project set at Searchlight Pictures. According to entertainment website Deadline, Swift has penned the original screenplay that the studio will put into production.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement.

The production company will be announcing the additional details about the film in near future. At the 2022 VMA Awards, Swift made history by becoming the first solo artist to ever win two best direction awards for her contributions on "All Too Well: The Short Film" and "The Man". She is also the first artist to ever win three Video of the Year awards.

"All Too Well: The Short Film", which Swift also wrote, was recently shown at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

It is also one of the year's short film submissions for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Talor Swift will also be featured in Variety's Director on Directors series interviews with filmmaker Martin McDonagh. The lineup which was announced recently features award-winning filmmakers James Cameron and Francis Ford Coppola as well as younger filmmakers Ryan Coogler and Sarah Polley.

Many netizens said that the decision to take on Swift in the series was not wise as she has not directed a single movie yet.

Swift will also be kickstarting her tour next year. Titled The Eras Tour, this will the first concert tour since 2018. The 52-date Eras Tour kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with five shows in Los Angeles ending August 9.

(With PTI inputs)

