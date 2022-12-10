Saturday, December 10, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Avatar 2 vs Marvel: James Cameron mocks Avengers Endgame's VFX, says not even close The Way of Water

Avatar 2 vs Marvel: James Cameron mocks Avengers Endgame's VFX, says not even close The Way of Water

Avatar 2 vs Marvel: James Cameron was once again seen mocking the superhero film franchise. He drew comparisons between Avengers Endgame's Thanos and Avatar The Way of Water blasting the former.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2022 7:41 IST
Still from Avatar 2 and Thanos
Image Source : TWITTER/CHRISTOPHER8105, MAXIMOFFVISUALS Still from Avatar 2 and Thanos

Avatar 2 vs Marvel: As the release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water nears, comparisons between Avatar and Marvel have spruced up. In a recent interaction with a media outlet, the filmmaker too shared his views on the comparisons. He compared the VFX of the two films and mocked the Marvel films saying, 'give me a break'. He further went on to say that Avatar 2's visual effects are far superior to superhero films. 

Even though Cameron agreed that the bar of film VFX has been raised, he stated that Marvel's effects can't be compared to his films. Cameron told comicbook, "Weta Effects, as it's now known, is the best. Right? I mean, ILM does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we're doing...I mean, Thanos? Come on. Give me a break," Cameron said. "You saw this [new Avatar] movie. It's not even close."

Watch the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water:

This is not the first time that James Cameron dissed superhero movies. Earlier, the veteran filmmaker criticised the aspect of character development in superhero films from Marvel and DC Studios, adding "that's not the way to make movies". The director said the maturity that is lacking in the characters from these tentpole franchises is depicted in his upcoming sci-fi adventure movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" through its protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

"The Way of Water", the sequel to the 2009 film "Avatar", will see Jake and Neytiri go to great lengths to keep their family safe.

Citing the example of Marvel and DC, the celebrated director said the characters in the spectacle films hailing from these stables "don't experience" relationships in the real sense.

Related Stories
Avatar 2 New Trailer: The Way of Water video reminds of an epic Jake Sully moment from first film

Avatar 2 New Trailer: The Way of Water video reminds of an epic Jake Sully moment from first film

Madonna trolled for blending 'Avatar' with 'Avatar The Last Airbender'

Madonna trolled for blending 'Avatar' with 'Avatar The Last Airbender'

Avatar 2, Cirkus, HIT The 2nd Case: All movies releasing theatrically in December 2022

Avatar 2, Cirkus, HIT The 2nd Case: All movies releasing theatrically in December 2022

Avatar 2 FIRST Reviews: Will The Way of Water become James Cameron's best film yet? Find out

Avatar 2 FIRST Reviews: Will The Way of Water become James Cameron's best film yet? Find out

Avatar 2 Advance Booking: The Way of Water breaks records, James Cameron's film beats Marvel movies

Avatar 2 Advance Booking: The Way of Water breaks records, James Cameron's film beats Marvel movies

"When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies," he had said.

In the past, filmmakers outside the genre like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have criticised superhero films terming them "theme parks" and "despicable", respectively.

-- with inputs from agencies

 

Latest Hollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Top News

Latest News