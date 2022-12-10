Avatar 2 vs Marvel: James Cameron mocks Avengers Endgame's VFX, says not even close The Way of Water

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHRISTOPHER8105, MAXIMOFFVISUALS Still from Avatar 2 and Thanos

Avatar 2 vs Marvel: As the release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water nears, comparisons between Avatar and Marvel have spruced up. In a recent interaction with a media outlet, the filmmaker too shared his views on the comparisons. He compared the VFX of the two films and mocked the Marvel films saying, 'give me a break'. He further went on to say that Avatar 2's visual effects are far superior to superhero films.

Even though Cameron agreed that the bar of film VFX has been raised, he stated that Marvel's effects can't be compared to his films. Cameron told comicbook, "Weta Effects, as it's now known, is the best. Right? I mean, ILM does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we're doing...I mean, Thanos? Come on. Give me a break," Cameron said. "You saw this [new Avatar] movie. It's not even close."

Watch the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water:

This is not the first time that James Cameron dissed superhero movies. Earlier, the veteran filmmaker criticised the aspect of character development in superhero films from Marvel and DC Studios, adding "that's not the way to make movies". The director said the maturity that is lacking in the characters from these tentpole franchises is depicted in his upcoming sci-fi adventure movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" through its protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

"The Way of Water", the sequel to the 2009 film "Avatar", will see Jake and Neytiri go to great lengths to keep their family safe.

Citing the example of Marvel and DC, the celebrated director said the characters in the spectacle films hailing from these stables "don't experience" relationships in the real sense.

"When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies," he had said.

In the past, filmmakers outside the genre like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have criticised superhero films terming them "theme parks" and "despicable", respectively.

-- with inputs from agencies

